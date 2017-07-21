Pott. County Sheriff’s report (7/21)

News

The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office reports a woman was arrested early this (Friday) morning following a traffic stop on a Moped. At around 1-a.m., a Deputy noticed a Moped traveling 33-miles per hour on Tamarack Road eastbound from 420th. Following the traffic stop, the driver, 26-year old Cassie Jo Brown, of Avoca, was arrested for Driving While Revoked.

And, at around 12:20-p.m. Thursday, 26-year old Lisa Lydia Carsley, of Council Bluffs, was arrested for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. An Investigator with the Sheriff’s Department was conducting surveillance on a suspected, unattended vehicle allegedly used in a burglary and theft in the County, at 750 Creek Top road in Council Bluffs. The Investigator noticed a female and male enter the vehicle. After the vehicle was stopped by authorities, it was determined both suspects had active warrants. Officials seized a glass meth pipe at the scene.