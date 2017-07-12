Pott. County Sheriff’s report (7/12)

News

The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office reports a man who had active warrants for Probation Violation and Criminal Mischief in the 2nd Degree, turned himself-in to the jail, late Tuesday morning. 24-year old Dustin James Coquat, of Council Bluffs, was accompanied by a bail bondsman when he showed up at the jail. Coquat was turned over to corrections staff and booked into the facility.

Two other men who were already serving time in the Pott. County Jail, 24-year old Jorden Clyde Points, and 26-year old Bradley Aaron Haley, both of Council Bluffs, were served with warrants for Violation of Parole.