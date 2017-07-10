Pott. County Sheriff’s report, 7/10/17 – traffic stop nets 11-lbs of pot

News

A traffic stop Friday evening on Interstate 80 in Pottawattamie County, resulted in the arrest of a man from California on a drug charge. Deputy Brian Miller pulled over a 2017 Kia Optima at around 6:05-p.m. for excessive speed, and while speaking with the driver, detected the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted, and resulted in the discovery of a duffle bag in the trunk containing several bags of marijuana.

The driver, 28-year old Ryan Matthew Klein, of Los Angeles, CA., also had a marijuana cigarette in a vacuum sealed bag tucked inside his backpack. In all, about 11-pounds of marijuana was located. Klein was arrested for Possession/Delivery of marijuana. An investigation into Klein’s activities is on-going.

And, a man from Omaha was arrested early Friday morning in Pott. County, after a deputy stopped to check on a 2006 Chevy Malibu that had two flat tires. The driver, 23-year old Jorge Vital, of Omaha, reportedly displayed signs of impairment, and was arrested for OWI/1st offense. He was also in possession of 5.3-grams of marijuana at the time of his arrest. Vital was subsequently charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance. His arrest took place on I-80 near mile marker 23, at around 4:15-a.m., Friday.