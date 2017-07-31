Pott. County man sentenced to prison for bank robbery

News

A Council Bluffs man, 35-year old Hubert Theodore Carter, III, was sentenced Friday to 27 months in prison for bank robbery. Carter was also ordered to serve three years of supervised release following his imprisonment.

On January 27th, 2017, Carter entered the U.P. Connection Federal Credit Union and handed a teller a handwritten note stating he had a firearm, and instructed the teller to fill a bag with money. Carter left the credit union with approximately $3,500 and was quickly apprehended with the stolen money by the Council Bluffs Police Department.

The Council Bluffs Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted the investigation. The case was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.