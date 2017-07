Sports

Postseason Softball play began Thursday tonight for the large Classes 4A and 5A. In 1st round action:

Class 4A Region 1

LeMars 4, Storm Lake 2

Carroll 13, Spencer 2

Class 4A Region 2

Nevada 3, Harlan 2 (8 innings)

Lewis Central 8, Glenwood 0

Class 5A Region 1

Sioux City West at Thomas Jefferson 14, Sioux City West 2 ( 4 innings)

Class 5A Region 2

Sioux City North 11, Abraham Lincoln 1