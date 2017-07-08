Post Season softball scheduled for Sat., 7/8/17
July 8th, 2017 by Ric Hanson
Postseason Softball play continues tonight for the large Classes 4A and 5A, in the semi-finals. All games begin at 7-p.m. unless noted otherwise.
Class 4A Region 1
LeMars vs. Bishop Heelan @ Bishop Heelan
Carroll vs. Sgt. Bluff-Luton @ Sgt. Bluff
Class 4A Region 2
Nevada vs. Huxley @ Huxley
Lewis Central vs. Denison @ Denison
Class 5A Region 1
Thomas Jefferson vs. Wakuee @ Waukee
Class 5A Region 2
Sioux City North vs. West Desmoines/Valley @ Valley
Sioux City East vs. Ft. Dodge, @ Ft. Dodge.