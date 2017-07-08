Post Season softball scheduled for Sat., 7/8/17

Sports

Postseason Softball play continues tonight for the large Classes 4A and 5A, in the semi-finals. All games begin at 7-p.m. unless noted otherwise.

Class 4A Region 1

LeMars vs. Bishop Heelan @ Bishop Heelan

Carroll vs. Sgt. Bluff-Luton @ Sgt. Bluff

Class 4A Region 2

Nevada vs. Huxley @ Huxley

Lewis Central vs. Denison @ Denison

Class 5A Region 1

Thomas Jefferson vs. Wakuee @ Waukee

Class 5A Region 2

Sioux City North vs. West Desmoines/Valley @ Valley

Sioux City East vs. Ft. Dodge, @ Ft. Dodge.