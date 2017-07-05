Police say 6-year-old boy drowned in northwest Iowa lake

News

STORM LAKE, Iowa (AP) — Police say a 6-year-old boy has drowned in a northwestern Iowa lake. The Sioux City Journal reports that that Luis Fernando Silva Moreno, of Sioux City, drowned Monday in Storm Lake.

Storm Lake Police said Wednesday in a news release that the boy was pronounced dead after a dive team found his body underwater just off a lake beach shortly before 1 p.m. Monday. Police and rescue crews were called to the lake around 11:45 a.m. that day after the boy’s mother reported him missing. She told officials he had last been seen near the water.

Divers found the boy’s body within six minutes of being deployed. The Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office will be performing an autopsy.