Pilot killed in small aircraft crash near Monticello airport

News

MONTICELLO, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say the pilot of a small aircraft that crashed about 50 yards from a runway at Monticello Regional Airport has been killed.

The Monticello Police Department says on its Facebook page that the Jones County Sheriff’s Dispatch Center was notified about the crash by a resident at 4:04 p.m. Saturday. First responders located the single-engine aircraft in a cornfield adjacent to the runway. Police say the unidentified pilot was the only occupant.

The FAA and NTSB are investigating.