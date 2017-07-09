Pham, DeJong, Voit homer as Lynn, Cardinals shutout Mets 6-0

Sports

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Tommy Pham, Paul DeJong and Luke Voit homered and Lance Lynn pitched seven innings of three-hit ball as the St. Louis Cardinals beat the New York Mets 6-0 on Sunday.

It was Lynn’s longest outing since May 23, when he threw 123 pitches in eight scoreless innings in a 2-1 loss to Clayton Kershaw and the Dodgers. Lynn’s two strikeouts is a season low, but he needed just 93 pitches while facing two batters over the minimum. Lynn (7-6) did not allow a runner past first and lowered his ERA to 3.61.

Trevor Rosenthal struck out the side in the eighth and John Brebbia pitched a scoreless ninth as the Cardinals finished a 6-4 homestand and moved into a tie with the Chicago Cubs for second place in the National League Central. Steven Matz (2-2) gave up five runs and seven hits in 4 1/3 innings, his shortest outing since June 3. He struck out a season-low one.