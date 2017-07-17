PEARL F. COURTNEY, 91, of Guthrie Center (Svcs. 7/26/17)

Obituaries

PEARL F. COURTNEY, 91, of Guthrie Center, died Saturday, July 15th. Funeral services for PEARL COURTNEY will be held July 26th at 10-a.m., at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Guthrie Center. Twigg Funeral Home in Guthrie Center has the arrangements.

Visitation at the funeral home is from 5-until 7-p.m. July 25th.

Burial will be in the Pleasant Hill (Bowman) Cemetery, in rural Guthrie Center.

Online condolences may be left at www.twiggfuneralhome.com.

PEARL COURTNEY is survived by:

Her daughters – Judy (Jim) Tholen, of Chico, CA; Vickie (Roger) Richter, of Adair, and Donnell (Benny) Jones, of Alameda, CA.