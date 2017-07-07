Page County man arrested Fri. morning on sex abuse warrant

News

Sheriff’s deputies in Page County this (Friday) morning, arrested a man wanted on a sexual abuse warrant. Sheriff Lyle Palmer reports 26-year old Kenton John Lyle Alexander, of New Market, was taken into custody a little after 1-a.m., in Clarinda.

Alexander was arrested on a Page County Warrant for three separate counts of Sexual Abuse 3rd degree and Lascivious acts with a child – fondle or touch. He was transported to the Page County Jail for holding as he was unable to post the $40,000 Cash only bond.