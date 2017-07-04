Osceola man arrested on Adair County Burglary warrant for theft of ATV’s & UTV

News

Adair County Sheriff Jeff Vandewater reports a man wanted on a burglary charges was arrested last Friday in Greenfield. 33-year old Ryan Lee Woosley, of Osceola, was arrested on the warrant stemming from the April 2015 theft of a nearly new 2015 Polaris Ranger UTV from a residence in the 3200 block of 310th Street, in Adair County. The machine, valued at $12,745, was later recovered May 4th, 2015, in a garage located in the 2700 block of 300th Street, in Adair County.

An investigation led authorities to suspect Woosley, who lived at a residence in the 2900 block of 300th Street, in Adair County. Woosley later admitted to having stolen the UTV, which he intended to sell. In Feb. 2015, he also allegedly stole a 2006 Suzuki ATV from a barn in the 2800 block of 300th Street in Adair County. The machine was recovered on June 2nd, 2015. Another ATV, a Kawasaki Prairie 360, was stolen from a machine shed in rural Adair County in Feb., 2015. Both ATVs were sold to Woosley’s brother or brothers, and recovered without incident. The brothers were not charged in connection with the thefts.

Woosley was being held in the Adair County Jail on a $15,000 cash only bond.