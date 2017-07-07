Omaha, Nebraska Man Arrested for Threats to Public Official
July 7th, 2017 by Ric Hanson
The FBI says a Nebraska man was arrested Thursday for allegedly making threats against a Republican Senator from southwest Iowa. 64-year old Robert William Simet, of Omaha, Nebraska, was arrested for making the alleged threats against United States Senator Joni Ernst.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation is investigating the matter. No other information or comments will be released until documents have been filed with the court as part of the public record.