Oklahoma is media pick in Preseason Big 12 Poll, Iowa State picked to finish 9th

The Oklahoma Sooners have been tabbed as the favorite to win the Big 12 football title in the preseason poll voted on by media members. The poll, released on Thursday, also predicts the Iowa State Cyclones to finish 9th in the conference, ahead of only the Kansas Jayhawks.

Oklahoma has won the past two league titles and bring back 16 starters from last season, including Heisman Trophy Finalist quarterback Baker Mayfield. The Sooners will have a new man in charge with Lincoln Reilly being promoted after the surprise off-season retirement of Bob Stoops. OU got 19 of 32 first place votes in the poll. Oklahoma State received 12 first-place votes to finish 2nd in the poll.

Iowa State is coming off a 3-9 season under first year Head Coach Matt Campbell. The Cyclones return a number of key starters this season including preseason first-team all-conference selection wide receiver Allen Lazard. Iowa State opens up the season on Saturday, September 2nd at home against UNI at 7:00pm.

The Big 12 Championship game will return this season after a six-year absence. The top two finishers in the final regular season league standings will play in the title game on December 2nd.

