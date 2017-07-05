Officials: 39-year-old man killed in western Iowa house fire

News

SLOAN, Iowa (AP) — Authorities have identified a man who died Monday in an early-morning house fire in western Iowa. The Iowa State Fire Marshal’s Office tells the Sioux City Journal that 39-year-old Matthew Goodvin died in the Monday fire. He was pronounced dead after authorities say he did not make it out of a house, which was located between Hornick and Sloan.

Emergency crews were called to the house around 6:30 a.m. Monday. Departments from Hornick, Salix, Sloan and Whiting responded to the blaze, as did the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa State Fire Marshal’s Office.

The State Fire Marshal is continuing to investigate the cause of the fire.