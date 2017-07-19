Office of Senator Ernst Accepting Fall 2017 Internship Applications

News

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The office of U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA) is seeking Iowa college students and recent graduates for internship opportunities in the Washington, D.C. and Iowa offices for fall 2017. Internship applications are available here:

https://www.ernst.senate.gov/public/index.cfm/internships

Ernst said in a press release, that “Whether in Washington, D.C. or one of our state offices, a congressional internship provides the next generation of leaders with insight into the issues most important to Iowans and gives them the opportunity to learn more about policy, constituent services, communications and more. She encourages any Iowa college students and recent graduates that are interested to apply for an internship.

Interns will have the opportunity to experience a wide-range of responsibilities. In the Iowa offices, interns will assist constituents and attend local events. In the Washington, D.C. office, interns will learn about communications, the legislative process, give tours of the U.S. Capitol and help with constituent services.

Applications for fall 2017 can be submitted to Ernst_Internships@ernst.senate.gov. For student/parent questions, please contact Erica Wenig at Erica_Wenig@ernst.senate.gov.

Senator Ernst was elected as the first woman to serve in federal elected office from the State of Iowa and also became the first female combat veteran elected to serve in the United States Senate. In Washington, Senator Ernst serves on four Senate committees: Armed Services; Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry; Environment and Public Works; and Small Business and Entrepreneurship.