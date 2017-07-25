Offender assaults staff at Clarinda Correctional Facility

News

Officials with the Iowa Department of Corrections said today (Tuesday), at at approximately 6:28-p.m. Wednesday, July 19th, a staff member at the Clarinda Correctional Facility was assaulted by Kelby Klicker, an inmate at the facility. The staff member was assessed at the local community hospital, received treatment, and was then released.

Authorities say Klicker is serving time for burglary, assault on peace officer & others, eluding, and OWI out of Wapello County. His sentence began on May 15th, 2017.