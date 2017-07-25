Oakland woman injured during Monday afternoon collision

News

The driver of an SUV was injured and subsequently cited for careless driving, following a collision Monday afternoon, in Pottawattamie County. Sheriff’s officials say 82-year old Carolyn Loring, of Oakland, suffered minor injuries in the accident that happened at around 3-p.m., two-miles west of Oakland on Highway 6.

Loring was traveling east in a 2010 GMC Terrain, when he vehicle hit a westbound 2000 Ford Ranger pickup that was pulling a small trailer. The pickup was driven by 43-year old Max Nelson, of Omaha. Following the collision, Loring SUV rolled over and came to rest on the driver’s side, trapping the woman inside until she could be freed by mechanical means. She was then transported to a hospital for treatment her minor injuries. Nelson was not hurt in the crash.