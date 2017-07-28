Oakland man turns himself-in to authorities for OWI charge

News

The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office says a man wanted on a warrant for OWI/1st offense, turned himself-in to the Sheriff’s Office, Thursday afternoon. After the warrant was confirmed, 21-year old Eric David Rock, of Oakland, was placed under arrest and transported to the Pott. County Jail.

And, a man being held in the Pott. County Jail was served with a Felony warrant Thursday. The warrant for 20-year old Tyler James Moss, of Council Bluffs, was for Interference with a Corrections Official by inflicting serious injury, and Assault with the intent of injury a person of certain occupations. Moss was read the warrant and returned to the custody of jail staff.