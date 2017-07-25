Oakland man arrested on OWI charge in Shelby County

News

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office reports a Pottawattamie County man was arrested Sunday night. 48-year old Randy Rex Foster, of Oakland, was taken into custody at around 7:30-p.m. for OWI/2nd offense. He was also cited for speeding, and Failure to provide proof of registration. Foster was brought to the Shelby County Jail without incident, and posted bond later that morning with a pending court date setup for July 25th 2017.