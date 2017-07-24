NWS forecast for Atlantic & the area, 7/24/17

Weather

Today: Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming east southeast around 6 mph in the morning.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 91. South wind 8 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 73. South wind around 9 mph.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.