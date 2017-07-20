Nurse accused of scamming nursing home out of painkillers

News

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) – A Council Bluffs woman has been accused of scamming a nursing home out of more than 9,700 painkiller pills while working there.

Court records say 50-year-old Laurine Wilhite is charged with theft, tampering with records and two counts of dependent adult abuse. Wilhite’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 9.

Authorities say Wilhite ordered medications for residents of Bethany Lutheran Home while working there as a nurse and then stole the drugs. A Bethany official told The Daily Nonpareil that Wilhite no longer works there.