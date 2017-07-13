Nine Trojans receive Hawkeye 10 All-Conference Softball Honors
July 13th, 2017 by Chris Parks
|2017 HAWKEYE 10 ALL CONFERENCE SOFTBALL TEAMS
|STUDENT NAME
|HIGH SCHOOL
|GRADE
|POSITION
|FIRST TEAM
|1
|**Alex Mohr
|Denison Schleswig
|10
|C
|2
|**Sarah Heilesen
|Denison Schleswig
|10
|P
|3
|Tori Herrig
|Denison Schleswig
|11
|1B
|4
|**Ashtyn Miller
|Lewis Central
|11
|P
|5
|Josei Shudak
|Lewis Central
|11
|SS
|6
|Gabby Martinez
|Lewis Central
|11
|C
|7
|**Alexis Handel
|Atlantic
|11
|3B
|8
|Baylee Newell
|Atlantic
|10
|SS
|9
|**Ally Anderson
|Atlantic
|11
|P
|10
|**Sara Ingoldsby
|Glenwood
|12
|C/RF
|11
|**Brielle Smith
|Glenwood
|10
|CF
|12
|**Kalee Peter
|Kuemper Catholic
|11
|P, SS
|13
|**Morgan Schaben
|Harlan
|10
|P
|14
|Chloe Hagle
|Creston
|11
|C
|15
|Logan Hughes
|Shenandoah
|10
|IF
|16
|Kamryn Buntrock
|Red Oak
|10
|IF
|2ND TEAM
|1
|Whitney Weiss
|Denison Schleswig
|11
|LF
|2
|Rachelle Heilesen
|Denison Schleswig
|12
|DH
|3
|Mattie Nickels
|Lewis Central
|10
|3rd
|4
|Alea Binkly
|Lewis Central
|11
|2nd
|5
|Alyssa Derby
|Atlantic
|8
|C
|6
|McKenzie Waters
|Atlantic
|9
|OF
|7
|Catherine Leonard
|Atlantic
|12
|1B
|8
|Sidney Biermann
|Glenwood
|10
|P/DH
|9
|Brooklyn Taylor
|Glenwood
|10
|SS
|10
|Kayla Venner
|Kuemper Catholic
|10
|C
|11
|Saige Rice
|Creston
|10
|OF
|12
|Kaylie Briggs
|Harlan
|8th
|SS
|13
|Kylee Connell
|Shenandoah
|12
|C
|14
|Sydney Streicher
|Red Oak
|11
|IF
|15
|Chloe Johnson
|Red Oak
|9
|C
|16
|Addie Bardon
|St. Albert
|12
|2B
|HONORABLE MENTION
|1
|Addy Shane
|Clarinda
|10
|LF
|2
|Jazlyn Beeck
|Denison Schleswig
|11
|SS
|3
|Presley Rodenburg
|Lewis Central
|9
|OF
|4
|Haley Bach
|Lewis Central
|8
|OF
|5
|Cameron Rounds
|Glenwood
|10
|3B
|6
|Madison Parman
|Harlan
|8
|DH
|7
|Emily Casson
|St. Albert
|12
|3B, LF
|8
|Reagan Pellett
|Atlantic
|9
|2B
|9
|Karsyn Rush
|Atlantic
|9
|OF
|10
|Olivia Engler
|Atlantic
|8
|DP
|11
|Courtney Klocke
|Kuemper Catholic
|12
|2B
|12
|Anna Ahrenholtz
|Harlan
|10
|1B
|13
|Kylee LaMasters
|Creston
|9
|P/IF
|14
|Madie Godfread
|Shenandoah
|11
|IF
|15
|Sarah Behrens
|Red Oak
|12
|OF
|** denotes unanimous selection