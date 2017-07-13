Nine Trojans receive Hawkeye 10 All-Conference Softball Honors

July 13th, 2017 by Chris Parks

2017 HAWKEYE 10 ALL CONFERENCE SOFTBALL TEAMS
STUDENT NAME HIGH SCHOOL GRADE POSITION
FIRST TEAM
1 **Alex Mohr Denison Schleswig 10 C
2 **Sarah Heilesen Denison Schleswig 10 P
3 Tori Herrig Denison Schleswig 11 1B
4 **Ashtyn Miller Lewis Central 11 P
5 Josei Shudak Lewis Central 11 SS
6 Gabby Martinez Lewis Central 11 C
7 **Alexis Handel Atlantic 11 3B
8 Baylee Newell Atlantic 10 SS
9 **Ally Anderson Atlantic 11 P
10 **Sara Ingoldsby Glenwood 12 C/RF
11 **Brielle Smith Glenwood 10 CF
12 **Kalee Peter Kuemper Catholic 11 P, SS
13 **Morgan Schaben Harlan 10 P
14 Chloe Hagle Creston 11 C
15 Logan Hughes Shenandoah 10 IF
16 Kamryn Buntrock Red Oak 10 IF
2ND TEAM
1 Whitney Weiss Denison Schleswig 11 LF
2 Rachelle Heilesen Denison Schleswig 12 DH
3 Mattie Nickels Lewis Central 10 3rd
4 Alea Binkly Lewis Central 11 2nd
5 Alyssa Derby Atlantic 8 C
6 McKenzie Waters Atlantic 9 OF
7 Catherine Leonard Atlantic 12 1B
8 Sidney Biermann Glenwood 10 P/DH
9 Brooklyn Taylor Glenwood 10 SS
10 Kayla Venner Kuemper Catholic 10 C
11 Saige Rice Creston 10 OF
12 Kaylie Briggs Harlan 8th SS
13 Kylee Connell Shenandoah 12 C
14 Sydney Streicher Red Oak 11 IF
15 Chloe Johnson Red Oak 9 C
16 Addie Bardon St. Albert 12 2B
HONORABLE MENTION
1 Addy Shane Clarinda 10 LF
2 Jazlyn Beeck Denison Schleswig 11 SS
3 Presley Rodenburg Lewis Central 9 OF
4 Haley Bach Lewis Central 8 OF
5 Cameron Rounds Glenwood 10 3B
6 Madison Parman Harlan 8 DH
7 Emily Casson St. Albert 12 3B, LF
8 Reagan Pellett Atlantic 9 2B
9 Karsyn Rush Atlantic 9 OF
10 Olivia Engler Atlantic 8 DP
11 Courtney Klocke Kuemper Catholic 12 2B
12 Anna Ahrenholtz Harlan 10 1B
13 Kylee LaMasters Creston 9 P/IF
14 Madie Godfread Shenandoah 11 IF
15 Sarah Behrens Red Oak 12 OF
** denotes unanimous selection