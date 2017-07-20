Next “Healthy U” session at CCMH: Lab Work 101

News

Officials with the Cass County Health System say the next session of “Healthy U” is scheduled for noon on Thursday, July 27th at Cass County Health System. Presenting will be CCMH Laboratory Director Mitch Whiley, who says “A hospital lab is a behind-the-scenes area, but the information that we are able to provide is critical to our providers and patients.”

The presentation will cover background information about the lab, including services offered and staff. Mitch will also present a general overview about routine lab tests and results.

Whiley says “We really want all of our patients to have information about their overall health including things like their cholesterol, blood sugar, and organ function. But understanding your results and reading the reports can be confusing. We will go over the reports and [MW1] provide a brief explanation on our most common lab tests, however, we always encourage patients to talk with their providers directly about what their personal results mean.”

Healthy U is a free educational lunch series at Cass County Health System held monthly in Conference Room 2. The public is invited and welcome to attend, but reservations are required as lunch is provided for all attendees. Call 712-243-7479 to reserve your seat.