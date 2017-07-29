Newman Catholic wins 1A State Baseball Championship

Sports

The Newman Catholic Knights defeated the Martensdale-St. Marys Blue Devils 8-3 Saturday at Principal Park to win the Class 1A championship game. Newman wins its third state championship in the last five years, also taking home the Class 1A title in 2013 and 2015.

The Knights trailed early, overcoming a 3-0 deficit to win the state championship. Martensdale-St. Marys jumped out to an early lead on a two-run single off the bat of third baseman Esa Johanson in the top of the second. Blue Devils starting pitcher Kevin Duncan retired the first nine Newman hitters he faced, striking out six. The Knights’ bats exploded in the bottom of the fourth, tagging the Blue Devils for seven runs on five hits. The first six batters of the inning reached base and scored for the Knights as they took a 7-3 lead.

Newman starting pitcher Evan Paulus pitched his second complete game of the tournament, holding the Blue Devils to three runs on five hits. Paulus did not allow a hit in his last three innings of work, and struck out five in his outing. The Knights’ offensive showcase was a spread-out attack, with all nine hitters reaching base at least once but no one recording multiple hits.

Newman Catholic finishes the season with a 35-3 record as it takes home the Class 1A state championship for the third time in the last five seasons. Martensdale-St. Marys finishes the season with a 41-5 record.