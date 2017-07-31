New Iowa bike maps are available

Ag/Outdoor, News

The Iowa Department of Transportation is now distributing the 2017-2018 Iowa Bicycle Map. The popular publication has been updated to show new 4-foot or wider paved shoulders and recreational trails completed since the 2015-2016 version was published. As in past versions, the map highlights bike-friendly routes when traveling on two wheels through Iowa by identifying bike trails and traffic levels on all paved roads. The map also includes insets of Iowa’s 16 largest cities.

A person riding a bicycle on a public road has all the rights, and is required to know and obey all traffic laws and rules of the road, applicable to the driver of a motor vehicle. To assist bicycles in understanding their rights and responsibilities, a section of the map is dedicated to highlighting rules of the road for bicyclists. Bicyclists are urged to always wear helmets, use lights at night, and watch out for road hazards, including parallel-slat sewer grates, gravel, sand, and debris.

The 2017-2018 Iowa Bicycle Map is available online at www.iowadot.gov/iowabikes/bikemap.aspx.