Nebraska man stabbed to death in Sioux City, police say

News

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) – Iowa authorities say a Nebraska man has been stabbed to death in Sioux City. The attack occurred late Sunday afternoon. Police say 36-year-old Vincent Walker was confronted and then assaulted by several people. Police say he was taken to a Sioux City hospital for treatment of several wounds but died there.

Authorities say Walker lived in Winnebago, Nebraska. Police say they’re looking for at least one man suspected of killing Walker.