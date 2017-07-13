NE man injured in collision between 2 semi’s in Pott. County

News

A collision between two semi’s Wednesday morning in Pottawattamie County resulted in a Nebraska man being sent to the University of Nebraska Medical Center, in Omaha. The Iowa State Patrol says 49-year old Richard Bigge, of Omaha, who was wearing a seat belt, was transported to the hospital by Underwood Rescue following the crash that happened just before 6-a.m. Wednesday on Interstate 80, at about mile marker 10.5.

Officials say a 2017 Freightliner semi driven by 25-year old Kuldip Singh, of Santa Clara, CA., was traveling eastbound when he heard a noise from his trailer. Singh pulled to the right to stop and check on what was making the noise. A 2013 Volvo semi driven by Bigge was eastbound and saw lights in front of him. As he rapidly approached, he realized too late that the Freightliner was in the right lane.

Bigge hit the brakes and attempted to avoid the collision, but his the left front of his trailer struck the right rear of the Singh’s semi. Both rigs came to rest on the eastbound lanes.