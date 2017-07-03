NE man cited following accident near Atlantic

News

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reports a Nebraska man was cited following a non-injury accident last Friday afternoon. Authorities say deputies responded to the accident at Marne and Glacier Roads, at around 12:25 p.m.

Their investigation determined a 2000 Freightliner driven by 23-year old Alexander Brady Smith, of Atlantic, was making a right turn onto Glacier Road when the vehicle was struck in the passenger rear by a 2005 Chevy Silverado pickup. The pickup was being driven by 37-year old Jeremy Spencer Hahn, of Blair, NE.

No damage was reported to the Freightliner, but damage to the Chevy was estimated at $1,500. Hahn was cited for Following too Closely.