NE man arrested after motorcycle pursuit into IA, Friday evening

Officials with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) said Saturday (Today), that their Troopers and those with the Iowa State Patrol (ISP) worked together Friday evening, to apprehend a reckless motorcycle rider who led troopers on a pursuit along Interstate 80 starting in Lincoln and ending in Iowa. 22-year old Devon Brogdon, of Omaha, faces multiple charges.

The pursuit began just before 5:30 p.m. near mile marker 397 in Nebraska, when an NSP trooper clocked the motorcycle traveling at 90 MPH in a 65 MPH zone. After the trooper activated lights and siren, the motorcycle accelerated and was tracked at speeds in excess of 100 MPH while still on I-80 in Lincoln. Due to the high rate of speed and increasingly dangerous driving of the motorcycle, troopers pulled back and allowed the NSP Aviation Support Division to take over the pursuit from the air.

The motorcycle was observed maintaining speeds in excess of 90 MPH, passing traffic on the inside shoulder of I-80 between Lincoln and Omaha. Several troopers positioned themselves along the route to monitor the pursuit while the NSP helicopter followed.

As the motorcycle entered Iowa, the Iowa State Patrol took over the ground pursuit with support provided by the NSP helicopter. Iowa troopers were able to corner the rider and engaged in a foot pursuit after forcing the motorcycle to stop. Brogdon was apprehended and turned over to NSP to be returned to Lincoln.

He faces charges and citations in Nebraska that include Flight to Avoid Arrest, Willful Reckless Driving, Driving Under Suspension, Speeding, Failure to Signal, Driving on the Shoulder, No Motorcycle Endorsement, No Proof of Insurance, Failing to Display the Proper Number of License Plates, and Operating an Unregistered Vehicle. Brogdon was logged into Lancaster County Jail. He was also cited by the ISP for traffic infractions.