Myrtue Mem. Hospital among a half dozen rural Iowa hospitals are recognized for excellence

News

Six Iowa hospitals are being named to the Becker’s Hospital Lists of 62 Critical Hospitals To Know for 2017. Floyd Valley Healthcare of Le Mars and Orange City Health Systems of Orange City made the list. Four other rural Iowa hospitals were also listed. They include: Avera Holy Family Hospital at Estherville, Myrtue Medical Center of Harlan, Iowa Specialty Hospital of Belmond, and the Winneshiek Medical Center in Decorah.

Critical access hospitals have 25 or fewer inpatient beds and the annual average length of stay is 96 hours or fewer for acute care. These hospitals also offer 24/7 emergency care and must be located at least 35 miles away from any other major hospital.

(Radio Iowa)