Multi-vehicle accident in Harrison County Tues. morning 6 injured

News

Six people were injured during a crash that involved multiple vehicles in Harrison County Tuesday morning. The accident happened about one-half mile east of Logan on Highway 30, at around 8:50-a.m. The Iowa State Patrol says a 2001 Ford Taurus, driven by 60-year old Mary Hall, of Dunlap, for reasons unknown, crossed the center line as it was traveling eastbound, and struck the rear dual wheels of a 2015 Freightliner semi that was westbound on Highway 30.

The semi was driven by 24-year old Rigoberto Rojas Reyes, of Omaha. After striking the semi, Hall’s car continued eastbound and struck a westbound 2008 Chrysler Town and Country van driven by 22-year old Janet Castro, of Storm Lake. The van was then struck in the rear by a westbound Buick Enclave driven by 86 year old Robert Mitchell, of Dunlap.

Hall had to be mechanically extricated from the Taurus and was sent by Life Net Helicopter to UNMC in Omaha with unknown injuries. The driver and three passengers in the van were also injured, including the driver, Janet Castro, and 30-year old Jennifer Driesen of Cherokee, both of whom were transported by Logan Rescue to the Missouri Valley Hospital. Jacob Goodwin and Logan Phelps, of Storm Lake, who were also in the van, were transported by Midwest Medical Ambulance to Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha.

Robert Mitchell was transported to the Missouri Valley Hospital by Missouri Valley Rescue. The driver of the semi was not injured. The accident remains under investigation.

(Thanks to our sister station KNOD is Harlan for preparing this report)