Mt. Ayr man killed in motorcycle accident Sunday evening

News

A man from Ringgold County died Sunday, when the motorcycle he was riding went out of control and crashed. The Union County Sheriff’s Office says 77-year old Paul Eugene McKinney, of Mount Ayr, died at the scene of the crash. McKinney was riding a 2017 Harley Davidson Trike southbound on Highway 169 at around 6:45-p.m., when, near the intersection with 165th Street, the cycle began to veer to the right.

The trike crossed the shoulder of the road and entered the west ditch, where it continued until striking a 6-inch diameter evergreen tree and a barbed wire fence into a hay field. The cycle came to rest on its side.

The Harley Trike was totaled in the crash. Damage to a fence, owned by Jerry Abell (Ay-bell), was estimated at $500. The accident remained under investigation.