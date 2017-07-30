Motorcycle trike hits the back of a car – 2 injured

News

Two people were injured during a collision between a motorcycle and a car Saturday afternoon, in central Iowa’s Warren County. The Iowa State Patrol reports a 1999 Honda Trike driven by 69-year old Russell L. Greer, of Grinnell, was headed eastbound on Highway 92 at around 4:05-p.m., when he failed to stop for a 2005 Toyota Corolla driven by 38-year old Rongong Liang, of Ames. Liang was stopped on Highway 92, waiting to make a left turn.

The Honda Trike struck the rear of the car and rolled onto Johnson Street. Russell Greer, and his passenger, 59-year old Tammi J. Greer, also of Grinnell, were transported by Mercy One helicopter to Mercy Hospital in Des Moines. A report on their conditions was not immediately available.