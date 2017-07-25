Montgomery County agencies & citizens to participate in “National Night Out”

News

Neighborhoods and partners throughout Red Oak and Montgomery County are invited to join over 38 million people in over 16,000 communities from all 50 States, US Territories, Canada, and Military Bases worldwide, next Tuesday, August 1st, for National Night Out.

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes public safety-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our communities safer, better places to live and work. From 6-until 8-p.m., neighbors throughout Red Oak and Montgomery County (and across the nation) are asked to lock their doors, turn on porch and yard lights and spend the evening with officials at Fountain Square, in Red Oak.

National Project Coordinator/Founder Matt Peskin said, “This is a night for America to stand together and promote awareness, safety, and neighborhood unity.” The event is nationally sponsored by the National Association of Town Watch (NATW), Dietz and Watson, ADT, King’s Hawaiian, Associa, Ring and co-sponsored locally, by the Red Oak Police Department, Red Oak Fire Department, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Montgomery County Emergency Management.

There will be lots of free food and fun. Planned for the evening are kid’s games with many prizes, water fights/dunk tank, a coloring contest (get your entry form now and turn in). Fantastic stands with sno-cones, popcorn, candy, etc. While this will be a Public Safety event the theme this year will be Safety of the Public, with that will be numerous exhibits and promotions: bicycle helmet giveaways, farm and agriculture safety, school bus safety, internet, phone, Dig Safe and distracted driving presentations.

Authorities say they plan on having participation from LifeNet Helicopter, MCMH Mobile Clinic, Iowa Army National Guard, BNSF Police and Public Safety Unit, and many other partners. Numerous law enforcement, fire, ems, first responders and court officers – that serve Red Oak/Montgomery County will be on hand. Meet and greet and photo opportunities with our local public safety personnel and their vehicles. Plan on attending and registering for adult and children give-aways.

The night’s event literally has something for everyone and they need your help and attendance to make it a success. Your participation at Fountain Square Park in Rd Oak August 1st, from 6-until 8-p.m., will show your support for public safety and the ongoing need for safety of our community!

Questions may be directed to Chief Justin Rhamy with the Red Oak Police Department.