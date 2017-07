Trading Post

FOR SALE: a small bicycle, like new,$15.00. Call or text 712.789.0360.

FOR SALE: Wooden picnic table with two benches. $35. Call 712-249-9207.

FOR SALE: Portable Sandblaster on wheels. $50. Call 712-249-9207.

FOR SALE: 2001 Ford 350 Diesel Pickup. Black, dually, camper package, regular cab, tool box, no rust, always been shedded. 123,000 mostly highway miles from pulling 5th wheel. $9,000 or best offer. Call 712-728-2460 or 712-789-0691 in Griswold.