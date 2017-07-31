MONDAY, JULY 31st

Trading Post

FOR SALE: 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer, 4×4, about 180,000 miles, transmission rebuilt about 15,000 miles ago, newer tires and battery little rust, runs great, pretty clean. $3700.00 OBO. Located in Atlantic. Call or text 402-769-9189.

FOR SALE: several carpet pieces. A couple of beige ones are 7 1/2 feet by 3 1/2 feet plus several smaller pieces of the same color. Another 7 1/2 by 4 feet is a light green. Various other pieces. Best offer. Call 712-243-1137.

FOR SALE: a tan protective covering for patio table and chairs. $10.00. Used once. 712-243-1137.

FOR SALE: light tan umbrella patio and stand. Umbrella like new. $30.00. 712-243-1137.

FOR SALE: Maytag electric dryer runs great 712-250-0931 Atlantic $60.00.