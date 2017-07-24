MO. woman charged following a pursuit Monday morning

News

Sheriff’s officials in Taylor County say a Missouri woman faces numerous charges following a pursuit early this (Monday) morning. Kelsey Dawn Amos, of St Joseph, Missouri, is currently charged with Felony Eluding following an incident that took place at around 2:05-a.m., when a Clarinda Police Officer tried to stop a 1998 Mitsubishi Montero, driven by Amos.

A chase ensued, with Clarinda Police pursuing the vehicle South of Clarinda on Highway 71 into Missouri. Nodaway County, Missouri Sheriff’s Deputies and Maryville, MO., Police joined in on the pursuit east bound on County Road JJ, to Hopkins. A Nodaway County Deputy was able too successfully deploy spike strips deflating the front passengers side tire out on the vehicle. From Hopkins, the vehicle went north bound on Highway 148, into Bedford. From Bedford, the pursuit went west on Highway 2 before stopping near Diamond Avenue.

A search of the suspect and vehicle were conducted, with the result being the discovery of cocaine, methamphetamine and currency. A male passenger in the vehicle was transported to Clarinda Regional medical center for conditions related to illegal drug activities. An investigation into the incident continues, with additional charges against Amos and passenger likely to be filed at a later date.

Authorities from Clarinda PD, Page County Sheriff, Nodaway County Sheriff, Maryville PD, Taylor County Sheriff and Adams County Sheriff assisted in the pursuit.