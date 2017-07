News

Two people were arrested on separate charges Tuesday, in Mills County. The Sheriff’s Office reports 56-year old Richard James Gardner, of Pacific Junction, was arrested at around 10:45-a.m., Tuesday, on a warrant for Assault. His bond was set at $1,000. And, at around 1:15-p.m. Tuesday, deputies in Mills County arrested 25-year old Danielle Renee Davenport, of Glenwood, on a warrant for Driving Under Suspension.

(9-a.m. News)