Mills County Sheriff’s report, 7/20/17

News

Mills County Sheriff Eugene Goos reports three recent arrests. Wednesday night, 28-year old Andrew Dean West, of Malvern, was arrested for Eluding, Careless Driving, and Following too close. His bond was set at $2,500.

43-year old Mark Anthony Palm, of Hastings, was arrested late Wednesday evening for being a Fugitive From Justice. He was being held in the Mills County Jail without bond.

And, 35-year old Benjamin Todd Draper, of Bellevue, NE, was arrested at around 2-a.m. today (Thursday), for OWI/1st offense. His bond was set at $1,000.