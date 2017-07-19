Mills County arrest report (7/19)

News

The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports three people were arrested Tuesday and one person was arrested this (Wednesday) morning. Taken into custody Tuesday, was: 38-year old Jason Alexander Houstin, of Silver City, for Public Intoxication; 21-year old Dakota Lane Liddell, of Pacific Junction, on a warrant for Probation Violation, and 26-year old Edward Kyle Gunderson, of Winnebago, NE, for Assault and Public Intoxication.

And, 39-year old Aaron Joe Rablin, of Council Bluffs, was arrested a little after 1-a.m. today (Wed.), for Driving Under Suspension.