Mills County arrest report (7/19)

News

July 19th, 2017 by Ric Hanson

The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports three people were arrested Tuesday and one person was arrested this (Wednesday) morning. Taken into custody Tuesday, was: 38-year old Jason Alexander Houstin, of Silver City, for Public Intoxication; 21-year old Dakota Lane Liddell, of Pacific Junction, on a warrant for Probation Violation, and 26-year old Edward Kyle Gunderson, of Winnebago, NE, for Assault and Public Intoxication.

And, 39-year old Aaron Joe Rablin, of Council Bluffs, was arrested a little after 1-a.m. today (Wed.), for Driving Under Suspension.