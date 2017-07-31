Midwest Sports News, 7/31/17

Sports

Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Lance Lynn threw six strong innings and Jose Martinez homered and drove in three runs as the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-2 Sunday for their fifth win in seven games. Lynn retired the last eight batters he faced in improving to 5-0 lifetime against Arizona.

BOSTON (AP) — Alex Gordon’s two-run triple capped a four-run eighth inning, and the Kansas City Royals rallied for a 5-3 victory over the Boston Red Sox Sunday, a day after their season-high, nine-game winning streak was snapped. Jason Hammel allowed three runs on seven hits to end a six-start winless streak. Kelvin Herrera got the final three outs at Fenway Park for his 23rd save.

BOSTON (AP) — Looking to bolster their offense for a run for a playoff spot, the Kansas City Royals acquired outfielder Melky Cabrera from the Chicago White Sox Sunday for two minor-league pitchers. The Royals entered the day three games behind the AL Central-leading Cleveland Indians. Kansas City holds the second wild-card spot by 2½ games over Tampa Bay.

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes is already turning heads just a few days into training camp, running a perfect two-minute drill to lead his team to a touchdown. And that bodes well for the Kansas City Chiefs, who hope the first-round draft pick can emerge as the backup to Alex Smith before someday taking his job.

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska opened preseason football practice with a new quarterback, a new defensive system and a fan base hoping third-year coach Mike Riley is getting closer to ending a conference championship drought nearing two decades. The Cornhuskers are picked third or fourth in the Big Ten West in most preseason polls.