Midwest Sports Headlines: 7/9/17

LOS ANGELES (AP) — All-Star rookie Cody Bellinger drew a bases-loaded walk to force in the winning run in the 10th inning and the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers rallied to beat the Kansas City Royals 5-4 Saturday night for their fifth straight victory. Royals center fielder Lorenzo Cain was ejected in the seventh inning for arguing a called third strike.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Paul DeJong homered as part of a four-hit game and Adam Wainwright won his third consecutive start as the St. Louis Cardinals beat the New York Mets 4-1 Saturday. Wainwright pitched six and two thirds innings, lasting into the seventh for the third time in his last four starts. Three of the five hits he allowed came in the seventh and he struck out seven, including the side in the sixth inning.

NEWTON, Iowa (AP) — Dalton Sargeant won the ARCA Racing Series event at Iowa Speedway, holding off points leader Austin Theriault. The 19-year-old Sargeant, from Boca Raton, Florida, won for the second time this season in the No. 77 Cunningham Motorsports Ford.

NEWTON, Iowa (AP) — IndyCar powerhouse Team Penske has never won at Iowa Speedway, even though the open-wheel series has been running at the track for more than a decade. This offseason, Penske brought in the driver who last year executed perhaps the most impressive run that Iowa had ever seen. Josef Newgarden broke an IndyCar record in Iowa for Ed Carpenter Racing, leading 282 out of 300 laps. Newgarden will return Sunday, this time in the Number 2 car for Penske.

NEWTON, Iowa (AP) — The IndyCar series has penalized Scott Dixon and his Number 9 team after they won at Road America on June 25th. The series announced Saturday that the Chip Ganassi Racing team was cited for three minor violations after Dixon’s Honda entered the track roughly a minute after the end of a morning warmup practice ahead of the Kohler Grand Prix in Wisconsin. Dixon is scheduled to run in Sunday’s Iowa Corn 300.