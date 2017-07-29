Midwest Sports Headlines: 7/29/17

Sports

Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Kansas City and Seattle have swapped linebackers, with D.J. Alexander joining the Seahawks and Kevin Pierre-Louis being sent to the Chiefs. The clubs made the trade Friday before training camp for both teams.

BOSTON (AP) — Salvador Perez and Mike Moustakas homered off emergency starter Rick Porcello, who took over when David Price went back on the disabled list because of inflammation in his left elbow, and the Kansas City Royals beat the Red Sox 4-2 Friday night for their season-high ninth straight win. Kelvin Herrera pitched a one-hit ninth for his 22nd save in 25 chances.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A line drive by St. Louis first baseman Luke Voit hit Arizona starter Robbie Ray in the head in the second inning of Friday night’s game against St. Louis. Ray, a left-hander, dropped flat on the mound.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis starter Michael Wacha pitched six innings and Jedd Gyorko drove in the lone run with one of his three hits Friday night, leading the Cardinals to a 1-0 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks. Wacha allowed three hits, but finished strong. He has won five of his last six starts and improved to 7-1 in 12 starts at Busch Stadium.

NEWTON, Iowa (AP) — For now, William Byron’s future is in the NASCAR Xfinity series. But if he keeps racing as he has, he’ll find himself in a Monster Cup ride soon enough. The 19-year-old Byron and the Number 9 JR Motorsports team, in partnership with Hendrick Motorsports, have dominated the Xfinity series the past six weeks.