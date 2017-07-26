Midwest Sports Headlines: 7/26/17

Sports

Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Harrison Bader doubled leading off the ninth inning for his first major league hit and slid across the plate to score the winning run of his debut on Jedd Gyorko’s short sacrifice fly, lifting the St. Louis Cardinals over the Colorado Rockies 3-2 Tuesday night. The 23-year-old was brought up before the game when Dexter Fowler was placed on the disabled list with a strained left wrist.

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Perennial Football Championship Subdivision power North Dakota State sits atop this year’s Missouri Valley Football Conference preseason poll, but narrowly. The Bison received 21 first-place votes and 380 total points to edge South Dakota State, which got 19 first-place votes and 379 total points.

CHICAGO (AP) — Willson Contreras drove in four runs and Carl Edwards Jr. provided some timely relief, helping the Chicago Cubs beat the Chicago White Sox 7-2 Tuesday. Ben Zobrist reached four times from the leadoff spot as the Cubs won for the ninth time in 11 games since the All-Star break.