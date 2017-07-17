Microcystin toxin found in Union County lake

Ag/Outdoor, News

Union County Emergency Management Coordinator JoAnne Duckworth said today (Monday), that the Iowa Department of Natural Resources has identified a microcystin toxin, in Green Valley Lake near Creston, in Union County. Microcystin toxin can make both humans & animals ill.

Persons using the lake should avoid having the water coming into contact with open sores, and the water should not be consumed, either accidentally or intentionally. If swimming in the lake, be sure to shower thoroughly afterward.