MARY L. JENSEN, 75, of Harlan (Svcs. 7/31/17)

Obituaries

MARY L. JENSEN, 75, of Harlan, died Friday, July 28th, in Harlan. A Mass of Christian Burial for MARY JENSEN will be held 10:30-a.m. Monday, July 31st, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, in Harlan. Burmeister-Johannsen Funeral Home in Harlan has the arrangements.

Friends may call at the funeral home from 1-until 8-p.m. Sunday, where the family will be present from 5-until 7-p.m., and a Wake service begins at 7-p.m., Sunday.; Online condolences may be left at www.burmeisterjohannsen.com.

Burial will be in the Harlan Cemetery.

MARY L. JENSEN is survived by:

Her husband – Paul Jensen, of Harlan.

Her son – Matt (Jill) Jensen, of Sioux Falls, SD.

Her sister – Gertrude (William) Madsen, of Audubon.

Her brother – James Bowman, of Des Moines.

1 granddaughter, other relatives and friends.