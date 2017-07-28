Mariah Murphy and Riley Smith are 2017 Cass County Fair Queen and King

Ag/Outdoor, News

The 2017 Cass County Fair King and Queen Contest was held on Thursday night at the Cass County Fairgrounds. 11 candidates competed for the title of Queen and 8 candidates vied for King.

Mariah Murphy, Daughter of Doug and Kriti Murphy, was crowned the 2017 Cass County Fair Queen. Mariah is a member of the Benton Franklin 4-H club and the CAM FFA. Paige Henderson, Daughter of Mike and Beth Henderson was named Princess. Paige is a member of the Benton Franklin 4-H Club as well. Miss Congeniality was awarded to Sydney Steffen, Daughter of Andy and Jody Steffen.

Riley Smith, Son of Don and Amy Smith, was crowned the 2017 Cass County Fair King. Riley is a member of the Griswold Clubsters 4-H Club and the Griswold FFA. Cody McCreedy, Son of Marty and Shelby McCreedy, was named Prince. Cody is a member of the Cass County RAMS and the Atlantic FFA. Mr. Congeniality was awarded to Eric Plagman, Son of Mike and Kristy Plagman. Eric is a member of the Benton-Franklin 4-H Club and the CAM FFA.

The night got started with the Little Miss and Little Mister contest which had 16 Miss contestants and 5 Mister contestants. After introductions a winner for each title was drawn from a bowl. Leah Ohms was named Little Miss and Cooper Andersen was named Little Mister.

Dennis and Karen Oathoudt were honored as this year’s Cass County 4-H Hall of Fame inductees. The Benton-Franklin 4-H Club was honored as the banner club of the year and they will receive special seating at the bull ride event on Friday night. Senior recognition awards were also handed out before the crowning of the King and Queen.

All royalty winners received Atlatnic Chamber Bucks from Deb Schuler and Lana Westphalen and Gift Certificates from Renew Ag Supply. The Prince received an engraved belt buckle courtesy of Kirchoff Land Improvements. The King received an engraved belt buckle as well courtesy of Marcellus Insurance. The Princess was given a tiara courtesy of Hanson’s Fine Jewelry and a sash pin from the family of Arlene and Harold Wickey. The Queen received a tiara courtesy of Hanson’s Fine Jewelry, a sash pin in memory of Matthew Rogers by his family, and a trophy from Smith Heating and Plumbing, Inc. Flowers courtesy of Special Occasions were also given to the Princess and Queen.