Man died from Onawa fire injuries, authorities say

ONAWA, Iowa (AP) – Authorities say a 41-year-old man has died from injuries suffered in a Monona County house fire. Firefighters were dispatched to the Onawa home around 9:30 p.m. on July 3rd. Neighbors reported hearing a big bang before the flames erupted.

One person at the home, Dallas Seward, was injured. Ronald Humphrey of the Iowa State Fire Marshal Division confirmed Tuesday that Seward died Sunday at an Omaha, Nebraska, hospital. Humphrey also says the cause of the blast and resulting blaze is still being investigated.