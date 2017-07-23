Man arrested in IA for his role in a NE man’s death

News

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A fourth person has been arrested in the July 7 shooting death of an Omaha man. Omaha police say 37-year-old Jason Rankin was arrested Friday in Iowa on unrelated charges and is being held on a Nebraska warrant charging him with first-degree murder in the death of 40-year-old Billy Allen Walker.

The arrest came two days after another man, 35-year-old Mark Gonzales, was arrested on warrant charging him with accessory to a felony in Walker’s death. On July 13, a couple was arrested in Texas in the case. Twenty-nine-year-old Adrian Ixta is charged with first-degree murder and weapons counts and 26-year-old Milea Ixta is charged as an accessory.